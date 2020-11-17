Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -15.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Liquidia Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LQDA] loss -7.89% or -0.31 points to close at $3.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1251992 shares. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Liquidia Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Stockholders Approve RareGen Acquisition.

Merger Expected to Close on or About November 18, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $4.00, the shares rose to $4.028 and dropped to $3.555, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LQDA points out that the company has recorded -54.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 788.01K shares, LQDA reached to a volume of 1251992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Liquidia Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on LQDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Technologies Inc. is set at 0.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for LQDA stock

Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.91. With this latest performance, LQDA shares gained by 26.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -580.07 and a Gross Margin at +55.40. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -589.48.

Return on Total Capital for LQDA is now -103.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -177.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.87. Additionally, LQDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA] managed to generate an average of -$743,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liquidia Technologies Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LQDA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liquidia Technologies Inc. [LQDA]

There are presently around $67 million, or 62.20% of LQDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS VIII LLC with ownership of 2,917,169, which is approximately 12.299% of the company’s market cap and around 23.35% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,486,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.0 million in LQDA stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $6.86 million in LQDA stock with ownership of nearly -2.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquidia Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidia Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LQDA] by around 1,350,988 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,506,154 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,787,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,644,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,230 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,943,625 shares during the same period.