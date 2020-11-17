KeyCorp [KEY] moved up 6.25: Why It’s Important

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.95%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Key4Women Survey Reveals Women Business Owners’ Confidence Falling in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused incredible strain for business owners across our nation, and the future of business is coming into focus as KeyBank learns more from women business owners and their own personal outlook. A recently completed survey shows confidence is falling compared to previous years of the same survey. In two years, we are seeing a 22% drop among respondents who say they are confident of their personal finances in the future. We are also seeing a 23% drop in those business owners who say they are confident in the financial health of their business over the last two years.

Full Survey Results: https://bit.ly/3pif1On.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock dropped by -16.71%. The one-year KeyCorp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.11. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.02 billion, with 976.47 million shares outstanding and 970.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.56M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 9234269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $14.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. On July 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 15 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.39.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 22.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 15.14 for the last single week of trading, and 12.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KeyCorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.81. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.25.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.86. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

KEY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KeyCorp posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -12.60%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,699 million, or 88.90% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,818,185, which is approximately -3.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,568,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $977.89 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 75.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 65,993,479 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 51,090,111 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 686,658,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 803,742,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,389,307 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 6,728,308 shares during the same period.