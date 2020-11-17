Wednesday, November 18, 2020
KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Avantor Inc. [AVTR] – find out why.

By Edison Baldwin

Avantor Inc. [NYSE: AVTR] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.395 during the day while it closed the day at $27.07. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Avantor® to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO at Avantor, will represent Avantor in the segment beginning at approximately 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast may be accessed through the investor relations section of Avantor’s website at https://ir.avantorsciences.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ and will be available for replay through November 30, 2020.

Avantor Inc. stock has also gained 0.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVTR stock has inclined by 29.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 56.93% and gained 49.15% year-on date.

The market cap for AVTR stock reached $15.41 billion, with 577.20 million shares outstanding and 469.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, AVTR reached a trading volume of 5014492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avantor Inc. [AVTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTR shares is $27.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avantor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Avantor Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avantor Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVTR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AVTR stock trade performance evaluation

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, AVTR shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.78, while it was recorded at 26.58 for the last single week of trading, and 18.78 for the last 200 days.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avantor Inc. [AVTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +26.63. Avantor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.63.

Return on Total Capital for AVTR is now 7.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.48. Additionally, AVTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] managed to generate an average of $3,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Avantor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avantor Inc. [AVTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avantor Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantor Inc. go to 24.48%.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,363 million, or 82.50% of AVTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVTR stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 64,016,093, which is approximately -28.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 51,421,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in AVTR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $1.23 billion in AVTR stock with ownership of nearly -28.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avantor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Avantor Inc. [NYSE:AVTR] by around 88,631,430 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 73,790,404 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 331,210,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,631,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVTR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,290,503 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,041,491 shares during the same period.

