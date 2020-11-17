Intellicheck Inc. [IDN] is 38.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intellicheck Inc. [NASDAQ: IDN] traded at a high on 11/16/20, posting a 11.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.34. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Ipsidy Announces Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service (IDaaS), announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1047451 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intellicheck Inc. stands at 6.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.88%.

The market cap for IDN stock reached $182.81 million, with 18.34 million shares outstanding and 16.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 145.85K shares, IDN reached a trading volume of 1047451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intellicheck Inc. [IDN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDN shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Intellicheck Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Intellicheck Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on IDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellicheck Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has IDN stock performed recently?

Intellicheck Inc. [IDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.79. With this latest performance, IDN shares gained by 45.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.36 for Intellicheck Inc. [IDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.84 for the last 200 days.

Intellicheck Inc. [IDN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intellicheck Inc. [IDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.55 and a Gross Margin at +86.65. Intellicheck Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.26.

Return on Total Capital for IDN is now -21.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intellicheck Inc. [IDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.35. Additionally, IDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intellicheck Inc. [IDN] managed to generate an average of -$74,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Intellicheck Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Intellicheck Inc. [IDN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intellicheck Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellicheck Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Intellicheck Inc. [IDN]

There are presently around $91 million, or 53.30% of IDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDN stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 2,738,314, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; CLEAR HARBOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,496,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.47 million in IDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.56 million in IDN stock with ownership of nearly 3.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intellicheck Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Intellicheck Inc. [NASDAQ:IDN] by around 772,887 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,146,268 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,855,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,774,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 370,674 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,093,274 shares during the same period.