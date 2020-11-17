For Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR], Analyst sees a drop to $21. What next?

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] jumped around 0.88 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.25 at the close of the session, up 5.07%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Univar Solutions Appointed Distributor of Evergrain’s Plant-Based Ingredients in Multiple Regions.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced that Evergrain Ingredients LLC has selected Univar Solutions to distribute its portfolio of plant-based ingredients for food, beverage, and nutraceutical products in the United States and Canada, as well as various countries in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)1. The Evergrain™ product range, derived from barley grains, further expands Univar Solutions’ comprehensive offering of plant-based food and nutraceutical products across these regions.

The agreement covers a range of products including EverPro™, EverVita™ Pro, and EverVita™ Fibra. EverPro is a highly soluble pure protein isolate used in a variety of applications such as ready-to-drink (RTD) and ready-to-mix (RTM) beverages, plant-based milks, and bars where a sustainable plant-based protein claim is needed. EverVita Pro and EverVita Fibra are ideal for applications across baked goods, such as bread, cakes, pasta, tortillas, and pizza crusts.

Univar Solutions Inc. stock is now -24.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNVR Stock saw the intraday high of $18.33 and lowest of $17.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.77, which means current price is +185.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, UNVR reached a trading volume of 3887327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Univar Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UNVR stock. On April 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for UNVR shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has UNVR stock performed recently?

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, UNVR shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.58, while it was recorded at 17.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.74. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.14.

Return on Total Capital for UNVR is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.00. Additionally, UNVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] managed to generate an average of -$10,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Univar Solutions Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 5.66%.

Insider trade positions for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

There are presently around $3,111 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNVR stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 15,576,453, which is approximately 1.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,453,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.77 million in UNVR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $247.91 million in UNVR stock with ownership of nearly 9.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Univar Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR] by around 18,707,377 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 28,988,988 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 122,793,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,489,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNVR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,323,810 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 21,730,258 shares during the same period.