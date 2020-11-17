For United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], Analyst sees a rise to $214. What next?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] gained 2.91% or 4.77 points to close at $168.44 with a heavy trading volume of 4211511 shares. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Just in time opening of new UPS hub readies Canada for its holiday shipping peak.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ – “It’s like watching a child taking its first steps,” are the words that come to mind when Gordon Reed is asked how he feels about seeing UPS Canada’s largest package sorting and delivery facility up and running. As the director for special projects in UPS’s industrial engineering department, Gordon has spent a lot of work and long hours getting the massive, 850,000 square foot facility in Caledon, Ontario online. “This project is close to my heart and our whole team is so proud that we could get this facility operational in time when it is most needed.”.

The new hub has begun operations in anticipation for the annual increase in volume that will start around Cyber Week and continue through January 2021. Part of a $500 million Canada investment plan announced in 2018, the facility features advanced scanning and sortation technology, integrated with data-driven tools to increase efficiency and reliability for UPS’s customers in one of the fastest growing provinces in Canada.

It opened the trading session at $163.16, the shares rose to $168.484 and dropped to $161.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPS points out that the company has recorded 74.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -105.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 4211511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $172.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $147 to $192, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on UPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.10, while it was recorded at 165.32 for the last single week of trading, and 125.27 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +21.77. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 27.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 141.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 862.17. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 741.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $8,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service Inc. posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 9.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 778 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 30,091,480 shares. Additionally, 899 investors decreased positions by around 30,535,754 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 428,894,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,521,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,198,598 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,097,319 shares during the same period.