For Devon Energy Corporation [DVN], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] price surged by 6.37 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Following Merger Agreement.

Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Devon Energy Corp. (“Devon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DVN) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

On September 28, 2020, Devon announced that it had entered into an agreement to combine with WPX Energy, Inc. (“WPX”). In connection with the proposed business combination, Devon plans to issue approximately 290 million shares of common stock to WPX’s shareholders, who are expected to own 43% of the combined company upon completion of the transaction.

A sum of 8831869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.81M shares. Devon Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $12.58 and dropped to a low of $12.21 until finishing in the latest session at $12.53.

The one-year DVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.83. The average equity rating for DVN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $16.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

DVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.59. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Devon Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67 and a Gross Margin at +12.17. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.51. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] managed to generate an average of -$45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

DVN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Devon Energy Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 20.00%.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,942 million, or 82.50% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,721,936, which is approximately -20.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 26,561,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.82 million in DVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $320.43 million in DVN stock with ownership of nearly -2.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 49,474,905 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 42,774,639 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 222,362,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,612,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,664,519 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 9,735,658 shares during the same period.