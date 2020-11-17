ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] moved up 9.08: Why It’s Important

ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ: ENG] traded at a high on 11/16/20, posting a 9.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.93. The company report on November 5, 2020 that ENGlobal Corporation Announces Q3 2020 Results.

Conference Call To Discuss Results at 9:00 am EST.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, announced that for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020, it achieved revenue of $15,729,000, a 13 percent improvement on revenue of $13,974,000 recorded in the third quarter ended September 28, 2019. This gain was due to a net $3.8 million, or 88 percent, increase in revenue from the company’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) segment after COVID-related project decreases, partially offset by a COVID-related $2.0 million, or 21 percent, decrease in revenue from ENGlobal’s Automation segment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1442080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ENGlobal Corporation stands at 8.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.68%.

The market cap for ENG stock reached $25.84 million, with 27.51 million shares outstanding and 13.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 604.53K shares, ENG reached a trading volume of 1442080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]?

KeyBanc Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ENGlobal Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2012. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lazard Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2009, representing the official price target for ENGlobal Corporation stock. On August 08, 2008, analysts increased their price target for ENG shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENGlobal Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENG in the course of the last twelve months was 86.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has ENG stock performed recently?

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.76. With this latest performance, ENG shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8701, while it was recorded at 0.8761 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9379 for the last 200 days.

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.48 and a Gross Margin at +13.33. ENGlobal Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.60.

Return on Total Capital for ENG is now -8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.82. Additionally, ENG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] managed to generate an average of -$5,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.ENGlobal Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]

There are presently around $3 million, or 23.10% of ENG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENG stocks are: OPPENHEIMER & CLOSE, LLC with ownership of 1,059,400, which is approximately 2.914% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 832,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in ENG stocks shares; and ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $0.57 million in ENG stock with ownership of nearly -0.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENGlobal Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ:ENG] by around 326,573 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 31,533 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,157,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,515,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,369 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,001 shares during the same period.