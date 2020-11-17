Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] gain 48.33% so far this year. What now?

Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ: CCNC] traded at a high on 11/16/20, posting a 8.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.78. The company report on May 20, 2020 that TMSR Holding Company Limited Announces Name and Symbol Change.

TMSR Holding Company Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMSR), an eco-technology company, announced that effective May 18, 2020, the Company has changed name to “Code Chain New Continent Limited.” On the same day, the Company has also changed its trading symbol and started trading under “CCNC”.

“We are excited to begin the next chapter of our business growth,” commented Dr. Wei Xu, Co-Chairman of the Company, “we believe the latest and symbol change, along with the addition of our latest code chain related business, will provide a solid foundation for our business expansion. We look forward to continuing add value for our shareholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1446718 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Code Chain New Continent Limited stands at 10.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.41%.

The market cap for CCNC stock reached $55.02 million, with 27.64 million shares outstanding and 18.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 665.70K shares, CCNC reached a trading volume of 1446718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Code Chain New Continent Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has CCNC stock performed recently?

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, CCNC shares gained by 61.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3071, while it was recorded at 1.6900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5705 for the last 200 days.

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Code Chain New Continent Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ:CCNC] by around 773 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCNC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.