CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] Is Currently 11.43 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CLPS Incorporation [NASDAQ: CLPS] jumped around 0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.12 at the close of the session, up 11.43%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that CLPS Incorporation Wins Bid for a Well-Known Bank Card Processing Services Company, a Major Achievement in Credit Card Services Business.

CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) (“CLPS” or “the Company”), announced that it has won the IT services provider bid for a well-known bank card processing services company in China (“Client”). CLPS, through its Shanghai subsidiary, and the Client have signed the Procurement of IT Services Provider Agreement. Both parties have agreed to cooperate in the development, operation, maintenance, and testing of the bank card issuance core system and peripheral value-added products, as well as in providing consulting and data analysis services.

CLPS has successfully won the bid on its initial cooperation with the Client. For over ten years, CLPS has implemented set of comprehensive credit card system services for a major U.S. bank, large state-owned banks in China, and for a leading international credit card association. In addition, the Company’s extensive experience and its pool of highly qualified IT professionals make it a cut above the other competitors. Moreover, CLPS has been commended by its clients for its capability in providing credit card technology and business services. The cooperation also sets a major achievement in the credit card services business of CLPS, following the establishment of Qinson Credit Card Services Ltd., the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary focused on credit card services, which gains a strong foothold for business growth going forward.

CLPS Incorporation stock is now -37.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLPS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.70 and lowest of $3.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.86, which means current price is +92.59% above from all time high which was touched on 10/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 407.81K shares, CLPS reached a trading volume of 2464145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CLPS Incorporation [CLPS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CLPS Incorporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has CLPS stock performed recently?

CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, CLPS shares dropped by -15.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for CLPS Incorporation [CLPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

CLPS Incorporation [CLPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.80. CLPS Incorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CLPS is now 4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, CLPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] managed to generate an average of $1,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.CLPS Incorporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for CLPS Incorporation [CLPS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CLPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLPS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 42,931, which is approximately 39.314% of the company’s market cap and around 69.69% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 19,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62000.0 in CLPS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $35000.0 in CLPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in CLPS Incorporation [NASDAQ:CLPS] by around 35,338 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,498 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 44,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLPS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,892 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.