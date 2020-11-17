Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] Revenue clocked in at $933.30 million, down -85.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] closed the trading session at $7.24 on 11/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.9388, while the highest price level was $7.53. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Callon Petroleum Company Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Updates 2020 Operating Plan and Outlook.

Enters Into Private Debt Exchange Agreement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.01 percent and weekly performance of 0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, CPE reached to a volume of 5003263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $8.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

CPE stock trade performance evaluation

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 55.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.94 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 6.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.78 and a Gross Margin at +44.04. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.33. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of $143,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callon Petroleum Company posted 2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $120 million, or 43.80% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,991,941, which is approximately 3.573% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,677,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.14 million in CPE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $8.29 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly 796.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 2,913,256 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 5,197,282 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,493,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,603,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,560 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,890,057 shares during the same period.