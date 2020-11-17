Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] fell -4.50% so far this year. What now?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: AVDL] traded at a high on 11/16/20, posting a 11.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.21. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming November 2020 Investor Conferences.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, announced that members of the Avadel management team will present at both the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference and the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference that are being held in November 2020.

Event:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1115942 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stands at 9.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.60%.

The market cap for AVDL stock reached $374.27 million, with 58.21 million shares outstanding and 35.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 790.81K shares, AVDL reached a trading volume of 1115942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AVDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46.

How has AVDL stock performed recently?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.37. With this latest performance, AVDL shares gained by 32.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.66 for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 6.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.42 and a Gross Margin at +78.15. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.11.

Return on Total Capital for AVDL is now -15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.15. Additionally, AVDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] managed to generate an average of -$664,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings analysis for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVDL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]

There are presently around $234 million, or 64.10% of AVDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVDL stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,366,705, which is approximately 1.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.28 million in AVDL stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $25.42 million in AVDL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:AVDL] by around 3,371,312 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 10,249,511 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 18,900,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,521,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVDL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,100,993 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 5,460,904 shares during the same period.