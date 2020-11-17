Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS] fell -41.98% so far this year. What now?

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: EARS] jumped around 0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.94 at the close of the session, up 16.05%. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo.

Hamilton, Bermuda, October 13, 2020 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and central nervous system disorders, announced that the first patient has been randomized in Part B of its “TRAVERS” Phase 2 trial of AM-125 (intranasal betahistine) in acute vertigo. This follows the positive read-out from the interim analysis on Part A of the study in early September 2020, the completion of enrollment into the oral treatment group, and the receipt of regulatory clearance for Part B in the first three of the participating study countries.

In Part B of the TRAVERS trial, the Company will enroll 72 patients who suffer from acute vertigo following neurosurgery. They will be randomized to receive either 10 or 20 mg of intranasal betahistine or a placebo three times daily for four weeks. The improvement in the “Standing on Foam” test from baseline to Day 14 will be the primary efficacy endpoint; the improvement in the “Tandem Romberg” test to Day 42 (i.e. two weeks after completion of treatment) will be the key secondary efficacy endpoint. The two tests measure how long patients are able to maintain balance on a foam mat or with the two feet aligned one after the other, respectively, while they have their eyes closed. As the Company remained blinded to treatment allocation during the interim analysis, the corresponding data from Part A will be pooled with those from Part B.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock is now -41.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EARS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.00 and lowest of $0.8277 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.83, which means current price is +44.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, EARS reached a trading volume of 1409503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Euro Pacific Capital have made an estimate for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2017, representing the official price target for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Needham kept a Buy rating on EARS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.47. With this latest performance, EARS shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EARS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8438, while it was recorded at 0.8403 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9585 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for EARS is now -128.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -134.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS] managed to generate an average of -$556,116 per employee.Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of EARS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EARS stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 23,847, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.36% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 12,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in EARS stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $2000.0 in EARS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:EARS] by around 39,330 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 120,715 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 120,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EARS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,330 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 109,702 shares during the same period.