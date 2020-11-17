Wednesday, November 18, 2020
American Resources Corporation [AREC] is 157.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ: AREC] traded at a high on 11/16/20, posting a 17.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.62. The company report on November 9, 2020 that American Resources Corporation Selected to Present at the Proactive ONE2ONE Strategic Metals Supply Chain Investor Forum.

Live video presentation by Chairman and CEO Mark Jensen on Tuesday, November 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, announced that Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation was selected to present at the Proactive ONE2ONE Strategic Metals Supply Chain Investor Forum on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET. This virtual event will discuss restoring North America’s critical supply chains and the associated challenges, solutions and opportunities presented to companies, investors and stakeholders in enhancing domestic economic and security interests. Mr. Jensen will presenting as well as joining a panel discussion with representatives from LIFT and Western Magnesium Corp.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2729772 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Resources Corporation stands at 9.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.11%.

The market cap for AREC stock reached $54.35 million, with 26.79 million shares outstanding and 16.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, AREC reached a trading volume of 2729772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Resources Corporation [AREC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Resources Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45.

How has AREC stock performed recently?

American Resources Corporation [AREC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.73. With this latest performance, AREC shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for American Resources Corporation [AREC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5464, while it was recorded at 1.3820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1800 for the last 200 days.

American Resources Corporation [AREC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for American Resources Corporation [AREC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Resources Corporation posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AREC.

Insider trade positions for American Resources Corporation [AREC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.10% of AREC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 328,065, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 54.26% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 37,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in AREC stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $14000.0 in AREC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ:AREC] by around 12,269 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 106,161 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 269,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,269 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 106,137 shares during the same period.

