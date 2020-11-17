AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] is -28.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] gained 7.70% on the last trading session, reaching $28.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2020 that AMC Networks Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer Josh Sapan said: “The company delivered solid results in the 3rd quarter and we continue to maintain a strong financial profile, with a solid balance sheet, very good liquidity and healthy levels of free cash flow. AMC Networks is fast becoming the global leader in SVOD services for targeted audiences, with our Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC services set to exceed 4 million subscribers by year-end, outperforming our expectations. With the addition of our new AMC+ premium SVOD offering, we expect to have 5.0 to 5.5 million total SVOD subscribers, in aggregate, by the end of the year. Our strong content also continues to resonate with viewers, with AMC home to 4 of the top 6 cable dramas in 2020 among adults 25-54, including our newest series in The Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: World Beyond ranking as the #1 freshman cable drama of the year.”.

AMC Networks Inc. represents 52.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.10 billion with the latest information. AMCX stock price has been found in the range of $26.80 to $28.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, AMCX reached a trading volume of 1171750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCX shares is $25.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AMC Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on AMCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Networks Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCX in the course of the last twelve months was 1.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for AMCX stock

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.70. With this latest performance, AMCX shares gained by 21.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.30 for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.71, while it was recorded at 26.30 for the last single week of trading, and 26.01 for the last 200 days.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.59 and a Gross Margin at +48.79. AMC Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Total Capital for AMCX is now 20.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 77.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.85. Additionally, AMCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] managed to generate an average of $179,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AMC Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Networks Inc. posted 1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Networks Inc. go to -12.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]

There are presently around $1,324 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCX stocks are: CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 5,103,278, which is approximately -11.039% of the company’s market cap and around 6.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,615,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.04 million in AMCX stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $103.31 million in AMCX stock with ownership of nearly -2.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:AMCX] by around 8,276,697 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 4,801,815 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 33,559,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,638,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,277,224 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,874 shares during the same period.