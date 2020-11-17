Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Is Currently 1.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $31.99 during the day while it closed the day at $31.05. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming Morgan Stanley Conference.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) announces that Dexter Goei, CEO and Mike Grau, CFO will participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Virtual European Technology, Media & Telecoms Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:15pm GMT (1:15pm EST). To listen to a live webcast, please visit: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1402204&tp_key=1767ffe506.

Altice USA Inc. stock has also gained 5.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATUS stock has inclined by 13.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.91% and gained 13.57% year-on date.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $17.06 billion, with 571.03 million shares outstanding and 261.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 6744101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $36.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $41, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.03 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.43, while it was recorded at 30.33 for the last single week of trading, and 25.63 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altice USA Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,314 million, or 63.00% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 30,000,000, which is approximately 20% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,325,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $910.56 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $513.79 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly -1.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 54,242,452 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 62,497,672 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 215,423,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,163,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,389,033 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 40,555,489 shares during the same period.