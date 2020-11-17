Alcoa Corporation [AA] is -17.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.58% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.27%. The company report on November 14, 2020 that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s EVP and CFO, to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference.

Alcoa Corporation announced that William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the virtual Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The session will be available through a live audio webcast hosted on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A slide presentation, to be used in connection with the conference and investor meetings, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.alcoa.com beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, AA stock dropped by -15.46%. The one-year Alcoa Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.38. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.10 billion, with 186.00 million shares outstanding and 184.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, AA stock reached a trading volume of 6539149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $14.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $7, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on AA stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AA shares from 20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.27. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 39.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.70 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.27, while it was recorded at 16.35 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corporation Fundamentals:

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

AA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcoa Corporation posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,503 million, or 75.30% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,779,464, which is approximately -5.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,895,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.73 million in AA stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $193.57 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -1.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 25,048,682 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 19,735,445 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 96,939,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,723,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,266,754 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,902,824 shares during the same period.