ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] is 41.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] gained 6.37% on the last trading session, reaching $32.73 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that ZTO Express to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 17, 2020.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO; Stock code: 2057.HK) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading express delivery company in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 14:00 (local time), at Building One, No. 1685 Huazhi Road, Qingpu District, Shanghai, 201708, China. Attendees can either attend in person or join the meeting via audio conference (more details on the audio conference may be obtained by email to ir@zto.com). The record date is November 2, 2020.

A notice of the AGM describing the matters to be considered during the meeting is available via the AGM link in the Investor Calendar section at the Company’s investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. represents 783.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.27 billion with the latest information. ZTO stock price has been found in the range of $31.155 to $34.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 4826882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $38.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 74.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for ZTO stock

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 14.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.27, while it was recorded at 30.88 for the last single week of trading, and 30.83 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.95. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.66.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 13.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.10. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $338,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 2.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $7,286 million, or 27.80% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,846,696, which is approximately 0.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,615,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $576.54 million in ZTO stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $500.04 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 48.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 17,008,188 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 29,892,480 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 175,703,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,604,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,731,943 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 10,313,091 shares during the same period.