Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] fell -55.56% so far this year. What now?

Yatra Online Inc. [NASDAQ: YTRA] gained 7.69% on the last trading session, reaching $1.40 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Yatra Online, Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF), India’s leading corporate travel services provider and one of India’s leading online travel companies, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

“The domestic aviation market in India continued on its path of recovery with October 2020 passenger traffic up 33% from September 2020 levels having recovered to 42% of October 2019 levels. This recovery in domestic travel led to a sequential quarterly growth of 60% in our Adjusted Revenue to INR 377.7 million (USD 5.1 million). This growth in revenue further combined with strong cost control enabled us to reduce our adjusted EBITDA loss sequentially from INR 309.4 million (USD 4.1 million) in the June 2020 quarter to INR 125.0 million (USD 1.7 million) in the September 2020 quarter. We continue to believe our current liquidity position and cost restructuring efforts provides us with enough capital to withstand a prolonged slowdown in the travel industry should that occur.” Mr. Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO. .

Yatra Online Inc. represents 60.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.99 million with the latest information. YTRA stock price has been found in the range of $1.303 to $1.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 657.17K shares, YTRA reached a trading volume of 1424272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YTRA shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yatra Online Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Yatra Online Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on YTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatra Online Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for YTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for YTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.33. With this latest performance, YTRA shares gained by 76.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.54 for Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8542, while it was recorded at 1.2660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2412 for the last 200 days.

Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.01 and a Gross Margin at +11.53. Yatra Online Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.49.

Return on Total Capital for YTRA is now -29.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.22. Additionally, YTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] managed to generate an average of -$5,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Yatra Online Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yatra Online Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YTRA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]

There are presently around $35 million, or 55.00% of YTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YTRA stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,320,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.18% of the total institutional ownership; MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC, holding 5,131,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.18 million in YTRA stocks shares; and ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $6.83 million in YTRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatra Online Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Yatra Online Inc. [NASDAQ:YTRA] by around 11,543,259 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 3,045,001 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,684,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,273,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YTRA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,664,731 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 378,780 shares during the same period.