Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $8

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: XHR] gained 9.42% on the last trading session, reaching $11.73 price per share at the time.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 113.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.22 billion with the latest information. XHR stock price has been found in the range of $10.91 to $11.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 727.52K shares, XHR reached a trading volume of 1085067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XHR shares is $9.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on XHR stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for XHR shares from 20 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for XHR stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.45. With this latest performance, XHR shares gained by 32.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.04 for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.20, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.29 for the last 200 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XHR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]

There are presently around $1,074 million, or 82.10% of XHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,664,534, which is approximately -2.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,570,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.83 million in XHR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $83.44 million in XHR stock with ownership of nearly 4.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:XHR] by around 6,281,494 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 7,751,200 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 77,497,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,529,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XHR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,674,075 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,413,712 shares during the same period.