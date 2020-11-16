why Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.25

Keros Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KROS] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 8.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.90. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Keros Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 2,600,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $50.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Keros from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $130.0 million. All securities in the offering are being offered by Keros. In addition, Keros has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 390,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1862779 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keros Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.20%.

The market cap for KROS stock reached $1.10 billion, with 20.18 million shares outstanding and 15.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 112.76K shares, KROS reached a trading volume of 1862779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KROS shares is $47.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Keros Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Keros Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keros Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for KROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 439.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18.

How has KROS stock performed recently?

Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, KROS shares gained by 22.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.72% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.25, while it was recorded at 55.68 for the last single week of trading.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -105.63. Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.36.

Return on Total Capital for KROS is now -93.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.53. Additionally, KROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 389.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 238.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] managed to generate an average of -$536,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Insider trade positions for Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS]

There are presently around $676 million, or 83.00% of KROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KROS stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,875,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.11% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,788,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.34 million in KROS stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $98.92 million in KROS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keros Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Keros Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KROS] by around 7,053,661 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 50,928 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,366,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,470,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KROS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,588,342 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 7,561 shares during the same period.