why Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.58

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.33%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Freeport-McMoRan Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its Website.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its third-quarter 2020 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

Over the last 12 months, FCX stock rose by 86.31%. The one-year Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.14. The average equity rating for FCX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.36 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.05M shares, FCX stock reached a trading volume of 19822802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $20.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.50 to $19, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FCX Stock Performance Analysis:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 17.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.78 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.08, while it was recorded at 19.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.66 and a Gross Margin at +8.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.35. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of -$8,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

FCX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,454 million, or 71.40% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,397,605, which is approximately 0.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,978,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in FCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly -3.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 141,293,312 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 75,448,557 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 848,510,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,065,252,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,318,262 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 14,645,272 shares during the same period.