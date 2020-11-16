why BEST Inc. [BEST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.99

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] price surged by 14.95 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on November 16, 2020 that BEST Inc. Announces Wind Down of BEST Store+ and Management Change to Increase Focus on Core Businesses.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it will begin to wind down its BEST Store+ (“Store+”) business.

The Company believes that by phasing out Store+, it can eliminate the significant cashflow requirements associated with this early stage business, allowing the Company to further prioritize capital allocation towards its core businesses.

A sum of 6441923 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. BEST Inc. shares reached a high of $3.24 and dropped to a low of $2.88 until finishing in the latest session at $3.23.

The one-year BEST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.27. The average equity rating for BEST stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BEST Inc. [BEST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEST shares is $4.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEST in the course of the last twelve months was 63.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BEST Stock Performance Analysis:

BEST Inc. [BEST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.75. With this latest performance, BEST shares gained by 21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BEST Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BEST Inc. [BEST] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.93 and a Gross Margin at +5.57. BEST Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.58.

Return on Total Capital for BEST is now -3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BEST Inc. [BEST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.73. Additionally, BEST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BEST Inc. [BEST] managed to generate an average of -$3,478 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.21.BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BEST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BEST Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

BEST Inc. [BEST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $298 million, or 22.50% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 13,228,840, which is approximately -1.124% of the company’s market cap and around 13.04% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 10,103,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.63 million in BEST stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $32.3 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BEST Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 3,873,743 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 6,664,395 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 81,745,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,283,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 644,603 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 858,461 shares during the same period.