Wall Street Analyst Upgrade MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. What else is Wall St. saying

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.87%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

MFA also announces repayment of $500 million loan from Apollo and Athene.

Company also announces $250 million stock repurchase program.

Over the last 12 months, MFA stock dropped by -56.62%. The one-year MFA Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.71. The average equity rating for MFA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.47 billion, with 453.32 million shares outstanding and 450.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, MFA stock reached a trading volume of 8237849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock. On March 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MFA shares from 8.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

MFA Stock Performance Analysis:

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, MFA shares gained by 13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.90 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MFA Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.68 and a Gross Margin at +94.07. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.49.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 2.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.45. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of $5,712,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

MFA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MFA Financial Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFA.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $797 million, or 63.70% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,310,499, which is approximately 3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,067,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.51 million in MFA stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $82.56 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -4.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 24,921,958 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 46,823,044 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 166,930,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,675,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,892,942 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 16,318,340 shares during the same period.