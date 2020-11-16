Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.98 during the day while it closed the day at $15.90. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conference:.

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference.

Flex Ltd. stock has also gained 2.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLEX stock has inclined by 41.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.43% and gained 25.99% year-on date.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $7.61 billion, with 501.00 million shares outstanding and 498.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 4193072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $17.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 26.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.46 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 15.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flex Ltd. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 12.50%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,964 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 69,409,206, which is approximately -4.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 51,257,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $815.0 million in FLEX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $796.41 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 0.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 54,146,520 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 34,914,942 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 411,800,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,861,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,539,076 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 13,978,858 shares during the same period.