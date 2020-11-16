Wall Street Analyst Initiated Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $38.29 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.14, while the highest price level was $38.61. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Carrier Global Corp to Host Earnings Call.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68968.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 219.08 percent and weekly performance of -1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 118.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 5322810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $39.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.18% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.20 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.75, while it was recorded at 38.18 for the last single week of trading.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to -4.62%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,295 million, or 86.50% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,805,369, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,005,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in CARR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.79 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 0.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

476 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 258,350,132 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 48,389,744 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 432,226,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 738,966,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 203,260,595 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,246,565 shares during the same period.