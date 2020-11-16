Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Finance

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Misty Lee

Equity Analysis

XPeng Inc. (XPEV): Tesla’s Rival Making Its Impact Felt, Soars 33% on Thursday

The Chinese EV firm is trading at an all-time high. The market is leaning towards XPeng’s robust deliveries. The Chinese-based XPeng Inc. (XPEV) reported its...
Equity Analysis

General Dynamics (GD) Stock Gained This Week After Receiving $9.47 Billion Submarine Construction Contract

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) though closed the Wednesday trading with a slight loss of 0.67% at $150.29 but has added roughly 8% over the...
Ticker Update

Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Inc’s (FSR) Stock On Track To Rise

The eco-friendly electric vehicles manufacturer Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up 1.15% in mid of the trading session on Wednesday buoying at $14.08 at last...
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $38.29 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.14, while the highest price level was $38.61. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Carrier Global Corp to Host Earnings Call.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68968.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 219.08 percent and weekly performance of -1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 118.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 5322810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $39.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.18% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.20 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.75, while it was recorded at 38.18 for the last single week of trading.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to -4.62%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,295 million, or 86.50% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,805,369, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,005,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in CARR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.79 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 0.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

476 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 258,350,132 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 48,389,744 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 432,226,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 738,966,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 203,260,595 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,246,565 shares during the same period.

Finance

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Stock trading around $31.66 per share: What's Next?

ONEOK Inc. gained 2.89% on the last trading session, reaching $31.66 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28,...
Finance

For Exelon Corporation [EXC], Analyst sees a drop to $42. What next?

Exelon Corporation gained 0.44% or 0.19 points to close at $42.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3655135 shares. The company report on...
Finance

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] moved up 1.96: Why It's Important

Pacific Ethanol Inc. gained 1.96% on the last trading session, reaching $5.73 price per share at the time. The company report on November...
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Equity Analysis

XPeng Inc. (XPEV): Tesla’s Rival Making Its Impact Felt, Soars 33% on Thursday

The Chinese EV firm is trading at an all-time high. The market is leaning towards XPeng’s robust deliveries. The Chinese-based XPeng Inc. (XPEV) reported its...
Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Equity Analysis

General Dynamics (GD) Stock Gained This Week After Receiving $9.47 Billion Submarine Construction Contract

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) though closed the Wednesday trading with a slight loss of 0.67% at $150.29 but has added roughly 8% over the...
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Equity Analysis

XPeng Inc. (XPEV): Tesla’s Rival Making Its Impact Felt, Soars 33% on Thursday

The Chinese EV firm is trading at an all-time high. The market is leaning towards XPeng’s robust deliveries. The Chinese-based XPeng Inc. (XPEV) reported its...
Popular Category