Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.38%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273).

Moderna completed enrollment of its Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 on October 22.

Rolling review accepted based on preclinical, CMC, and clinical data available to date.

Over the last 12 months, MRNA stock rose by 387.40%. The one-year Moderna Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.7. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.75 billion, with 394.68 million shares outstanding and 355.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, MRNA stock reached a trading volume of 14020725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $94.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 140.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 56.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.38. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 18.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 387.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.33 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.40, while it was recorded at 82.69 for the last single week of trading, and 56.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -906.38. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -853.73.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.57. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$619,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

MRNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,140 million, or 55.80% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 39,871,524, which is approximately -21.623% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 34,221,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.29 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 24.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 22,113,610 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 29,777,027 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 162,227,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,117,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,629,001 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,699,990 shares during the same period.