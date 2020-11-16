Urovant Sciences Ltd. [UROV] gain 3.29% so far this year. What now?

Urovant Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: UROV] surged by $7.74 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.08 during the day while it closed the day at $16.02. The company report on November 14, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TNAV, ALSK, NAV, UROV.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to V99, Inc., a corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, for $4.80 per share. If you are a Telenav shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/telenav-inc-tnav-stock-merger/.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. stock has also gained 98.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UROV stock has inclined by 98.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 82.46% and gained 3.29% year-on date.

The market cap for UROV stock reached $262.09 million, with 31.25 million shares outstanding and 4.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.50K shares, UROV reached a trading volume of 10328708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urovant Sciences Ltd. [UROV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UROV shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UROV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Urovant Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on UROV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urovant Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.98

UROV stock trade performance evaluation

Urovant Sciences Ltd. [UROV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.27. With this latest performance, UROV shares gained by 93.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UROV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.78 for Urovant Sciences Ltd. [UROV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.91, while it was recorded at 9.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.56 for the last 200 days.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. [UROV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UROV is now -229.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -243.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,750.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -179.60. Additionally, UROV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 277.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 143.28.

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Urovant Sciences Ltd. [UROV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Urovant Sciences Ltd. posted -1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UROV.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. [UROV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94 million, or 19.70% of UROV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UROV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,366,831, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.02 million in UROV stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $9.95 million in UROV stock with ownership of nearly 28.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urovant Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Urovant Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ:UROV] by around 295,158 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,702,740 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,870,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,868,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UROV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,487 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,258,912 shares during the same period.