Unity Software Inc. [U] Stock trading around $114.77 per share: What’s Next?

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] gained 12.81% or 13.03 points to close at $114.77 with a heavy trading volume of 4767655 shares. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Unity Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Third quarter revenue of $200.8 million, up 53.3% year-over-year.

Third quarter dollar-based net expansion rate of 144%.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, U reached to a volume of 4767655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unity Software Inc. [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on U stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 9.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.44.

Trading performance analysis for U stock

Unity Software Inc. [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.04 for Unity Software Inc. [U], while it was recorded at 104.92 for the last single week of trading.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Software Inc. [U] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.15 and a Gross Margin at +78.11. Unity Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.12.

Return on Total Capital for U is now -41.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unity Software Inc. [U] managed to generate an average of -$60,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for U. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unity Software Inc. go to 26.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unity Software Inc. [U]

There are presently around $9,062 million, or 41.20% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 43,304,557, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 8,308,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $953.52 million in U stocks shares; and SCHF (GPE), LLC, currently with $576.07 million in U stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 78,955,054 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,955,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,955,054 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.