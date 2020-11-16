Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] is 1404.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIL] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 10.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.50. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Trillium Therapeutics Appoints Paolo Pucci to Its Board of Directors.

Industry Veteran Brings Deep Executive and Commercial Experience to Trillium Board.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (“Trillium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of pharmaceutical industry leader Paolo Pucci to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Pucci has significant expertise in oncology drug development and decades of leadership experience across large and small organizations over his 30 year career.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2624945 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.39%.

The market cap for TRIL stock reached $1.52 billion, with 97.89 million shares outstanding and 69.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, TRIL reached a trading volume of 2624945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIL shares is $11.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on TRIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7089.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.76.

How has TRIL stock performed recently?

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.72. With this latest performance, TRIL shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5536.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.87, while it was recorded at 13.99 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -26383.87. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33566.13.

Return on Total Capital for TRIL is now -203.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.94. Additionally, TRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] managed to generate an average of -$1,904,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Earnings analysis for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIL.

Insider trade positions for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]

There are presently around $953 million, or 60.17% of TRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIL stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 6,790,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,162,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.52 million in TRIL stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $88.91 million in TRIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIL] by around 10,265,101 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 8,354,617 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 42,874,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,494,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,521,859 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,125,195 shares during the same period.