The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] – find out why.

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.60 at the close of the session, up 6.72%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Cinedigm Acquires Award-winning Thriller “100 DAYS TO LIVE”.

CINEDIGM (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today the Company has acquired North American distribution rights to 100 DAYS TO LIVE, a taut psychological thriller set in the world of suicide prevention and mental health.

100 DAYS TO LIVE follows a woman who grapples with her inner demons by running a suicide support group in Chicago. But when her fiancé is kidnapped by a known murderer, she must race against the clock to discover the identity of the killer, and more importantly – his motive.

Cinedigm Corp. stock is now -14.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CIDM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.60 and lowest of $0.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.00, which means current price is +140.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 2894394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2015, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $3.25, while B. Riley & Co. kept a Buy rating on CIDM stock. On November 04, 2013, analysts increased their price target for CIDM shares from 2.30 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77.

How has CIDM stock performed recently?

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.66. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5876, while it was recorded at 0.5586 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9316 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -750.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

There are presently around $2 million, or 26.90% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,377,394, which is approximately 366.603% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 701,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in CIDM stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.29 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 1421.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 2,009,008 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,435,434 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 548,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,993,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,783 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 649,067 shares during the same period.