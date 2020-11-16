Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] Revenue clocked in at $21.12 million, up 203.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SMMT] gained 18.00% or 0.74 points to close at $4.85 with a heavy trading volume of 1217901 shares. The company report on November 7, 2020 that Summit Announces Closing of Private Placement of $50 Million.

Summit Therapeutics Inc.(“Summit” or the “Company”).

Summit Announces Closing of Private Placement of $50 Million.

It opened the trading session at $4.07, the shares rose to $5.0678 and dropped to $4.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SMMT points out that the company has recorded 38.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -311.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 59.61K shares, SMMT reached to a volume of 1217901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMMT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SMMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15.

Trading performance analysis for SMMT stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.23. With this latest performance, SMMT shares gained by 39.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 216.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.48 for Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6766.38. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3779.07.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, SMMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] managed to generate an average of -$438,033 per employee.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMMT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]

There are presently around $48 million, or 13.23% of SMMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMMT stocks are: POLAR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately 28.571% of the company’s market cap and around 69.09% of the total institutional ownership; LANSDOWNE PARTNERS (UK) LLP, holding 2,667,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.94 million in SMMT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $7.59 million in SMMT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SMMT] by around 3,112,765 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,895,505 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,968,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,976,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMMT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,002,846 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 152,822 shares during the same period.