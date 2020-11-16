Stephens lifts Griffon Corporation [GFF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Griffon Corporation [NYSE: GFF] loss -19.75% on the last trading session, reaching $19.71 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Griffon to Participate at the Stephens 2020 Annual Investment Conference.

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today announced it will present at the Stephens 2020 Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The conference will be held in a virtual format. A copy of Griffon’s investor presentation, which will be used for the conference, will be available at the time of the conference in the investor relations section of Griffon’s website (www.griffon.com).

About Griffon Corporation.

Griffon Corporation represents 56.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.36 billion with the latest information. GFF stock price has been found in the range of $19.17 to $23.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 494.94K shares, GFF reached a trading volume of 2925857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Griffon Corporation [GFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFF shares is $29.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFF stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Griffon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Griffon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GFF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Griffon Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFF in the course of the last twelve months was 31.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for GFF stock

Griffon Corporation [GFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.52. With this latest performance, GFF shares dropped by -19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Griffon Corporation [GFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.55, while it was recorded at 23.06 for the last single week of trading, and 18.72 for the last 200 days.

Griffon Corporation [GFF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Griffon Corporation [GFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.44 and a Gross Margin at +26.64. Griffon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.22.

Return on Total Capital for GFF is now 8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Griffon Corporation [GFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.51. Additionally, GFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Griffon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Griffon Corporation [GFF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Griffon Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Griffon Corporation go to 20.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Griffon Corporation [GFF]

There are presently around $715 million, or 65.20% of GFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,333,256, which is approximately 6.063% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,199,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.76 million in GFF stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $82.45 million in GFF stock with ownership of nearly -4.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Griffon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Griffon Corporation [NYSE:GFF] by around 4,592,306 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 1,741,939 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 29,938,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,272,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFF stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,336,027 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 456,615 shares during the same period.