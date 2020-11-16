So-Young International Inc. [SY] is 8.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ: SY] gained 7.14% on the last trading session, reaching $13.21 price per share at the time. The company report on August 27, 2020 that So-Young Reports Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

So-Young International Inc. represents 105.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.32 billion with the latest information. SY stock price has been found in the range of $12.50 to $14.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 577.80K shares, SY reached a trading volume of 1852839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about So-Young International Inc. [SY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SY shares is $14.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SY stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for So-Young International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for So-Young International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for So-Young International Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

Trading performance analysis for SY stock

So-Young International Inc. [SY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.18. With this latest performance, SY shares gained by 8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for So-Young International Inc. [SY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 12.31 for the last single week of trading, and 11.81 for the last 200 days.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and So-Young International Inc. [SY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.61 and a Gross Margin at +82.75. So-Young International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for SY is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.00. Additionally, SY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] managed to generate an average of $15,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.So-Young International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, So-Young International Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SY.

An analysis of insider ownership at So-Young International Inc. [SY]

There are presently around $367 million, or 27.50% of SY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SY stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 12,519,106, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.08% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST MANHATTAN CO, holding 4,334,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.25 million in SY stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $50.52 million in SY stock with ownership of nearly 9569.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in So-Young International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ:SY] by around 6,505,180 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 4,397,867 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 16,911,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,814,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,833,113 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,707,789 shares during the same period.