Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] moved up 9.48: Why It’s Important

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SBGI] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 9.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.55. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Sinclair Declares $0.20 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020, to the holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1267921 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stands at 7.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.02%.

The market cap for SBGI stock reached $1.59 billion, with 74.81 million shares outstanding and 45.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, SBGI reached a trading volume of 1267921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBGI shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SBGI stock. On May 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SBGI shares from 16 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBGI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has SBGI stock performed recently?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.15. With this latest performance, SBGI shares gained by 28.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.40 for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.62, while it was recorded at 21.74 for the last single week of trading, and 19.70 for the last 200 days.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.40 and a Gross Margin at +35.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.11.

Return on Total Capital for SBGI is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 845.07. Additionally, SBGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 837.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] managed to generate an average of $3,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]

There are presently around $1,097 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBGI stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,500,000, which is approximately 214.286% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,127,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.75 million in SBGI stocks shares; and CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $97.85 million in SBGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SBGI] by around 7,933,922 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 11,816,895 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 26,810,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,561,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBGI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,104,235 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,435,766 shares during the same period.