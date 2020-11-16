Service Properties Trust [SVC] is -57.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ: SVC] jumped around 0.8 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.30 at the close of the session, up 8.42%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Service Properties Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Wednesday, November 18th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer John Murray, Chief Financial Officer Brian Donley and Chief Investment Officer Todd Hargreaves will be presenting at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

An on-demand recording will be available in the REITworld virtual environment for the remainder of the conference.

Service Properties Trust stock is now -57.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SVC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.47 and lowest of $9.659 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.47, which means current price is +186.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, SVC reached a trading volume of 1537333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Service Properties Trust [SVC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVC shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Service Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Service Properties Trust is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has SVC stock performed recently?

Service Properties Trust [SVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.94. With this latest performance, SVC shares gained by 31.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Service Properties Trust [SVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Service Properties Trust [SVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Service Properties Trust [SVC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Service Properties Trust posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -145.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Service Properties Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Service Properties Trust [SVC]

There are presently around $1,216 million, or 75.60% of SVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,719,869, which is approximately 26.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,827,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.42 million in SVC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $90.0 million in SVC stock with ownership of nearly -6.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ:SVC] by around 14,773,426 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 15,648,246 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 87,632,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,053,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,543,449 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,769,807 shares during the same period.