PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Stock trading around $6.49 per share: What’s Next?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.03%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that PBF Holding Company LLC Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028.

PBF Holding Company LLC announced today that it has extended the deadline with respect to its offer to exchange $1,000,000,000 of its 6.00% Senior Notes due 2028 (new notes), which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act), for $1,000,000,000 of its issued and outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2028, which are not registered under the Securities Act (old notes). As a result of the extension, the exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 24, 2020, unless further extended.

The exchange offer was scheduled to expire on November 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time. As of 3:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 9, 2020, approximately $716,915,000 in aggregate principal amount, or 71.69%, of the old notes had been validly tendered and not withdrawn. Except for the extension of the expiration date, all of the other terms of the exchange offer remain as set forth in the exchange offer prospectus, dated October 14, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the related letter of transmittal.

Over the last 12 months, PBF stock dropped by -80.71%. The one-year PBF Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.75. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $722.01 million, with 119.68 million shares outstanding and 95.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, PBF stock reached a trading volume of 5759879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $6.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $19 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $5, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on PBF stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PBF shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.53.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.03. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 12.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 6.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.30.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.79. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of $92,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.86.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PBF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 6.40%.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $587 million, or 84.10% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,959,586, which is approximately 38.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,436,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.24 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $57.66 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 11.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 14,614,267 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 21,757,030 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 54,049,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,421,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,734,412 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,630,357 shares during the same period.