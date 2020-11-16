Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] Stock trading around $7.81 per share: What’s Next?

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] jumped around 0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.81 at the close of the session, up 5.26%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Paramount Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68898.

Paramount Group Inc. stock is now -43.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGRE Stock saw the intraday high of $7.85 and lowest of $7.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +40.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 4081419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $9.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.21.

How has PGRE stock performed recently?

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.60. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 7.66 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Group Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGRE.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

There are presently around $1,113 million, or 66.20% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,677,017, which is approximately -6.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 19,882,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.28 million in PGRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $89.7 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly -11.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 22,737,347 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 31,399,079 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 88,336,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,473,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,835,820 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,428,143 shares during the same period.