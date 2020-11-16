Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] stock Initiated by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $9

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 14.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.22. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock, offered at a price to the public of $3.25 per share. The gross proceeds to Organogenesis Holdings from this offering are expected to be approximately $56.9 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Organogenesis Holdings. Organogenesis Holdings has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,625,000 additional shares of its Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering and BTIG, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3430316 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at 13.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.50%.

The market cap for ORGO stock reached $395.58 million, with 105.04 million shares outstanding and 14.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 172.57K shares, ORGO reached a trading volume of 3430316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]?

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has ORGO stock performed recently?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, ORGO shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.29 and a Gross Margin at +67.29. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.50.

Return on Total Capital for ORGO is now -22.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.63. Additionally, ORGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] managed to generate an average of -$48,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO.

Insider trade positions for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]

There are presently around $21 million, or 4.20% of ORGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,057,985, which is approximately -0.414% of the company’s market cap and around 66.18% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, holding 751,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 million in ORGO stocks shares; and PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $2.85 million in ORGO stock with ownership of nearly 26.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGO] by around 994,406 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 520,912 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,503,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,019,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,697 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 285,491 shares during the same period.