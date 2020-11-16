Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] gain 119.05% so far this year. What now?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] closed the trading session at $2.76 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.40, while the highest price level was $3.15. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results.

Conference Call to be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:00 pm EST.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date for the period ended September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 119.05 percent and weekly performance of 18.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 126.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 169.65K shares, NAVB reached to a volume of 6662100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Burrill Institutional Research analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on NAVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.76.

NAVB stock trade performance evaluation

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.97. With this latest performance, NAVB shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 289.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1723.94 and a Gross Margin at +77.02. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1663.89.

Return on Total Capital for NAVB is now -778.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,408.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16,859.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -195.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] managed to generate an average of -$643,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAVB.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.20% of NAVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 410,510, which is approximately 2.607% of the company’s market cap and around 31.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 130,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in NAVB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.27 million in NAVB stock with ownership of nearly -61.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NAVB] by around 319,707 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 344,199 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 566,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,230,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,576 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 186,781 shares during the same period.