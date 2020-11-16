National Holdings Corporation [NHLD] moved up 45.94: Why It’s Important

National Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: NHLD] jumped around 0.86 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.72 at the close of the session, up 45.94%. The company report on October 17, 2020 that Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for rare pediatric diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced offering of 3,220,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. The total offering included 420,000 shares sold as a result of the underwriter’s exercise of its overallotment option in full.

Gross proceeds to Eton Pharmaceuticals from this offering are approximately $22.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. Eton Pharmaceuticals intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development activities, capital expenditures, selling, general and administrative costs, and to meet working capital needs.National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NHLD), acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering. The Liquid Venture Partners group at National Securities was responsible for sourcing and executing the offering.The shares described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from National Securities Corporation, Attn: Charles Wanyama, ECM -Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor New York, NY 10281, email: cwanyama@yournational.com, telephone: (212)-417-3634. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus are also available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Eton PharmaceuticalsEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for rare pediatric diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved approved products, including ALKINDI® SPRINKLE, Biorphen®, and Alaway Preservative Free®, and has six additional products in its late-stage pipeline, including five that have been submitted to the FDA.Safe Harbor This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus filed with the SEC on October 15, 2020. Eton Pharmaceuticals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.Company Contact:David Krempadkrempa@etonpharma.com612-387-3740.

National Holdings Corporation stock is now 6.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NHLD Stock saw the intraday high of $3.25 and lowest of $1.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.06, which means current price is +142.86% above from all time high which was touched on 11/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.14K shares, NHLD reached a trading volume of 1597896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Holdings Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NHLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NHLD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.62.

National Holdings Corporation [NHLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.68. With this latest performance, NHLD shares gained by 36.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NHLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.11 for National Holdings Corporation [NHLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Holdings Corporation [NHLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.32 and a Gross Margin at +98.02. National Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for NHLD is now 14.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Holdings Corporation [NHLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.58. Additionally, NHLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Holdings Corporation [NHLD] managed to generate an average of -$844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.

There are presently around $21 million, or 61.70% of NHLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NHLD stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 6,159,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC, holding 1,358,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 million in NHLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.3 million in NHLD stock with ownership of nearly -0.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in National Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:NHLD] by around 1,177,964 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,219 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,665,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,847,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NHLD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,925 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,865 shares during the same period.