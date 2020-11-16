Mizuho lifts PPL Corporation [PPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] price surged by 3.18 percent to reach at $0.92. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Keeping rates low and investing in Kentucky, priorities for LG&E and KU.

Promoting economic recovery and providing more energy options for customers remain key.

Throughout the ongoing pandemic, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities companies’ delivery of safe, reliable service has been more important than ever. With so many customers working and learning remotely, keeping additional groceries in the refrigerator and spending more time at home, customers’ reliance on ’round-the-clock service – and LG&E and KU’s dedication to deliver – is essential.

A sum of 4259817 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.57M shares. PPL Corporation shares reached a high of $30.02 and dropped to a low of $29.00 until finishing in the latest session at $29.81.

The one-year PPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.4. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $30.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26.50, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Sell rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.60 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.99, while it was recorded at 29.32 for the last single week of trading, and 27.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.46.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.18. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $142,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

PPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corporation posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,316 million, or 69.70% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 68,384,824, which is approximately -5.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,229,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.24 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -2.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 26,870,869 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 41,277,148 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 445,644,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,792,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,405,139 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 10,002,147 shares during the same period.