Market cap of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] reaches 111.38M – now what?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: TOMZ] slipped around -1.66 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.99 at the close of the session, down -24.96%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog comprised of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), announced its results for the third quarter of 2020.

TOMI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane stated, “We are a company that strives for SteraMist to become the gold standard in its industry, and I report another major milestone with revenues exceeding $21 million for our current calendar year. The third quarter also continued the trend of year over year revenue growth as SteraMist continues to see widespread adoption. We have been pleasantly surprised to see that new clients in a number of the new verticals targeted by our commercial division are proving to be faster in integrating SteraMist into their protocol compared to blue-chip clients that adhere to stringent protocol and procedures. On the other hand, the TOMI Service Network and Healthcare Divisions faced persistent headwinds in the quarter as a number of potential clients elected to continue to utilize harsh chemical disinfectants and low-cost delivery systems. We anticipate these industries will increasingly see negative affects of these disinfectants and increasingly seek SteraMist to be their permanent solution, a trend that we have already seen as we begin the fourth quarter, as many of these companies are our either returning to or starting to use SteraMist. We also continued to make strides on the product development and intellectual property front with the SteraBot and SteraPack which will provide more differentiation in our product line and a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Management is adding executive sales division leaders and executing a plan for all divisions to grow consistently, both domestically and internationally, as we strive to innovate for a safer world.”.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

