Market cap of Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] reaches 4.19B – now what?

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] gained 5.61% on the last trading session, reaching $29.38 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Revenue and Earnings Exceed Expectations.

Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation.

Capri Holdings Limited represents 150.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.19 billion with the latest information. CPRI stock price has been found in the range of $28.19 to $29.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 4177405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $27.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPRI stock. On May 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CPRI shares from 21 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for CPRI stock

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.76. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 35.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.43 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.57, while it was recorded at 27.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capri Holdings Limited posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 1.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

There are presently around $3,759 million, or 93.80% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,996,440, which is approximately -4.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,900,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.77 million in CPRI stocks shares; and EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $360.65 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -11.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 8,541,315 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 27,309,142 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 92,092,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,942,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,711,078 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 8,594,423 shares during the same period.