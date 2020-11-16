Market cap of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] reaches 462.88M – now what?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AWH] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 10.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.93. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Aspira Women’s Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Conference Call scheduled for today, November 12th at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“ASPIRA”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1166838 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stands at 6.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.25%.

The market cap for AWH stock reached $462.88 million, with 103.20 million shares outstanding and 51.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 756.79K shares, AWH reached a trading volume of 1166838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWH shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has AWH stock performed recently?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, AWH shares gained by 48.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 637.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.10 for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] shares currently have an operating margin of -336.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.33. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -335.76.

Return on Total Capital for AWH is now -163.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -166.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -191.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.79. Additionally, AWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] managed to generate an average of -$287,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWH.

Insider trade positions for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]

There are presently around $128 million, or 28.10% of AWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWH stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 10,288,587, which is approximately 4.715% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,978,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.61 million in AWH stocks shares; and BIRCHVIEW CAPITAL, LP, currently with $15.23 million in AWH stock with ownership of nearly -6.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AWH] by around 4,794,325 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,362,562 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 19,825,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,982,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,467,308 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099,998 shares during the same period.