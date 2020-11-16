Market Analysts see Quotient Limited [QTNT] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] jumped around 0.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.84 at the close of the session, up 7.95%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Quotient Limited to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (Quotient or the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Quotient Limited stock is now -38.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QTNT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.91 and lowest of $5.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.38, which means current price is +143.84% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 815.31K shares, QTNT reached a trading volume of 2105970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quotient Limited [QTNT]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $25 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2015, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock. On February 04, 2015, analysts increased their price target for QTNT shares from 17 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

How has QTNT stock performed recently?

Quotient Limited [QTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.96. With this latest performance, QTNT shares gained by 14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Limited [QTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Quotient Limited [QTNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quotient Limited posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTNT.

Insider trade positions for Quotient Limited [QTNT]

There are presently around $432 million, or 77.20% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 13,289,054, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL LLP, holding 7,591,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.33 million in QTNT stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $34.08 million in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly 60.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 15,720,468 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 7,549,040 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 50,662,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,931,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,507,391 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,840,831 shares during the same period.