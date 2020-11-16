Market Analysts see Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX: NOG] gained 10.05% or 0.43 points to close at $4.71 with a heavy trading volume of 1015570 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and 2021 Guidance.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Third quarter production of 29,051 Boe per day, at the high end of guidance, up 22% from the second quarter.

It opened the trading session at $4.26, the shares rose to $4.72 and dropped to $4.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOG points out that the company has recorded -50.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 807.83K shares, NOG reached to a volume of 1015570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for NOG stock

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.53. With this latest performance, NOG shares dropped by -9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.97, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.21 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.96 and a Gross Margin at +35.65. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.69.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.16. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of -$3,179,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

There are presently around $90 million, or 41.40% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,296,818, which is approximately 16.335% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, holding 3,067,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.45 million in NOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.51 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly -2.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX:NOG] by around 4,813,815 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 2,521,324 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,870,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,205,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,165,572 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,110,187 shares during the same period.