Market Analysts see New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gaining to $4.50. Time to buy?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.00%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that New York Mortgage Trust Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today reported results for the third quarter of 2020.

Summary of Third Quarter 2020: (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data).

Over the last 12 months, NYMT stock dropped by -52.17%. The one-year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.61. The average equity rating for NYMT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.10 billion, with 377.74 million shares outstanding and 375.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, NYMT stock reached a trading volume of 4474112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $3.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NYMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

NYMT Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, NYMT shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.82 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

NYMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $593 million, or 53.60% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 65,467,926, which is approximately -0.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,652,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.28 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.48 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly -2.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 19,429,230 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 22,795,310 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 157,363,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,588,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,731,257 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,651,426 shares during the same period.