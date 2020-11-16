Market Analysts see KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gaining to $59. Time to buy?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 7.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.53. The company report on November 5, 2020 that KE Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020 Eastern Time.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the U.S. market close on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, November 16, 2020 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 17, 2020).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3289819 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KE Holdings Inc. stands at 6.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.75%.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $76.26 billion, with 1.05 billion shares outstanding and 123.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 3289819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $57.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 4.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.40.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.47, while it was recorded at 69.89 for the last single week of trading.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.88 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.75.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.48. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 4.48%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $5,176 million, or 5.80% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 14,729,730, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.96% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,249,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.37 million in BEKE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $567.27 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 71,364,896 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,364,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,364,896 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.