Market Analysts see American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.06%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Aerie Makes Sharing Kindness Simple This Holiday Season, Just Dial 1.844.KIND.365.

Leading Intimates Brand Launches #AerieREAL Kind Campaign to Share a Special Kind of Kind this Holiday Season…AerieREAL Kind.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) today announces Aerie’s latest initiative in support of its ongoing mission to empower its community — and sharing kindness is at the center of it all. In honor of World Kindness Day, the brand launches its #AerieREAL Kind Campaign inclusive of its first-ever #AerieREAL Kind Hotline, surprise #AerieREAL Acts of Kindness, a partnership with Feeding America®, and a new Holiday ‘20 collection that feels REAL good.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock dropped by -6.50%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.09. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.47 billion, with 166.32 million shares outstanding and 154.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 6377242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $16.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on AEO stock. On October 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 10 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 69.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.56, while it was recorded at 15.51 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +31.18. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.29. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $4,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

AEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to -1.53%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,864 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,504,789, which is approximately -7.683% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,897,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.0 million in AEO stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $168.79 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -2.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 66,255,865 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 23,157,478 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 100,110,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,523,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,862,165 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,365,968 shares during the same period.